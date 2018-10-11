English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Four Years, Writer of India’s Costliest Film is Struggling to Get His Screenplay Back
The book was written in 1984 and has won many literary awards since then.
This image depicts a scene from The Mahabharata
Loading...
MT Vasudevan Nair had all the reasons to be happy when it was announced that the costliest film in the history of Indian cinema was going to be made on his novel, Randamoozham. He was also asked to write the screenplay of the film which is retelling of the Mahabharata from Bheema’s perspective.
Now, after four years of the announcement, he is planning to move court to get his screenplay back from the producers. The reason, he says, is that the makers promised him to start working on the film in less than three years but hasn’t done anything substantial to keep it going.
As per a report on The News Minute, Nair said that “after four years, the film hasn’t even begun shooting and the contract for the screenplay was only for three years.”
He also said, “Even after the contract was extended for one more year, they haven’t started the making of the film.”
It was said that the film will be directed by VA Shri Kumar, and it will have Mohanlal in the role of Bheema. There were reports that Dubai-based businessman BR Shetty will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the film.
Shetty had talked to the Times of India a year back about the film. He had said, “The Mahabharata is an epic of all epics. The movie will a true ‘Make In India’ for the world. Mahabharata mesmerizes as well as brings focus on life and living.”
Now, Shri Kumar has put up a Facebook post admitting that not informing the writer was his fault and he is hopeful of materialising the film. He says that he couldn't intimate the writer because he was busy with his maiden project titled Odiyan.
Vasudevan Nair hasn't ruled out getting back to the project with the same team provided they reach out to him.
The book was written in 1984 and has won many literary awards since then, but will it see the light of the day anytime soon?
Now, after four years of the announcement, he is planning to move court to get his screenplay back from the producers. The reason, he says, is that the makers promised him to start working on the film in less than three years but hasn’t done anything substantial to keep it going.
As per a report on The News Minute, Nair said that “after four years, the film hasn’t even begun shooting and the contract for the screenplay was only for three years.”
He also said, “Even after the contract was extended for one more year, they haven’t started the making of the film.”
It was said that the film will be directed by VA Shri Kumar, and it will have Mohanlal in the role of Bheema. There were reports that Dubai-based businessman BR Shetty will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the film.
Shetty had talked to the Times of India a year back about the film. He had said, “The Mahabharata is an epic of all epics. The movie will a true ‘Make In India’ for the world. Mahabharata mesmerizes as well as brings focus on life and living.”
Now, Shri Kumar has put up a Facebook post admitting that not informing the writer was his fault and he is hopeful of materialising the film. He says that he couldn't intimate the writer because he was busy with his maiden project titled Odiyan.
Vasudevan Nair hasn't ruled out getting back to the project with the same team provided they reach out to him.
The book was written in 1984 and has won many literary awards since then, but will it see the light of the day anytime soon?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Continue to Relate to Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta Hai' Even After 18 Years
- Mogul: Aamir Khan Quits Film on Gulshan Kumar, Director Subhash Kapoor Responds
- Following Tanushree Dutta’s Complaint, FIR Lodged Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya
- Does Heading a Football Cause Dementia? The Question is Finally Being Taken Seriously
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...