2-min read

After Game of Thrones S8 Ep 5, Twitter is Convinced That Arya Stark Will Kill Daenerys Targaryen

Back in Game of Thrones season 3, Melisandre looked deep into the eyes of Arya Stark and prophesied that she'll shut many eyes forever. In season 8, she reminds her of the colours of the eyes-- brown, blue and green.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
After Game of Thrones S8 Ep 5, Twitter is Convinced That Arya Stark Will Kill Daenerys Targaryen
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Spoilers ahead: You are being warned about some major spoilers from Season 8, Episode 5 of Game of Thrones, titled The Bells.

Back in Game of Thrones season 3, Melisandre looked deep into the eyes of Arya Stark and prophesied that she'll shut many eyes forever. In GoT season 8, she reminds her of the colours of the eyes -- brown, blue and green.

Arya abides by the prophecy and shuts brown eyes by annihilating House Frey, and in the current season by killing the Night King she shuts blue eyes too. However, she still has green eyes to shut forever.

Soon after the Great War was over, GoT fans predicted that her next target, the green eyes would be of Cersei Lannister. But it appears that by the end of the fifth episode of season 8, Twitter is convinced that it's not Cersei, but Daenerys Targaryen who's next on Arya's list.

In the latest episode, Daenerys goes on to kill the innocents in Red Keep and King's Landing while Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Ser Davos and Tyrion Lannister watch her do so as mere spectators. In the final moments of the episode, it appears that Cersei met with a cruel fate as the Red Keep crumbles to debris around her while a helpless Arya stares at the aftermath Daenerys created.

Now that Cersei is apparently dead and Daenerys has turned into the "Mad Queen", Twitter is convinced that it is Daenerys' green eyes that Arya will shut forever. While one of the users wrote, "#Daenerys has green eyes. Time to close them forever." Another tweeted, "Arya finna kill Daenerys... the red woman predicted it. Brown eyes (Frey), blue eyes (the night king) and green eyes DAENERYS... eyes she will shut forever."



















