After Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Make Baiju Bawra

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced his second venture after Gangubai Kathiawadi and the film is titled Baiju Bawra.

Baiju Bawra is slated to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali in 2021. As per report, the film is said to be based on a revenge story of the musical legend. Nothing much is known about the project yet.

Bhansali Productions took to its official handle and announced the film stating it to be the director’s most ambitious magnum opus.

However, as per few reports doing rounds, actor Ajay Devgn is in talks with the director for the film. If things work out, this will be the first time in 20 years when the actor and director will be collaborating after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bahnsali’s Gangubai Kathiwadi is also in pipeline. It is reported to be based on a chapter in Husain Zaidi's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. The filmmaker is yet to announce a male lead in the film opposite Alia.

After Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah was shelved, Sanjay has announced two projects back to back. Are you excited to see the filmmaker's cinematic offerings as much as we are?

