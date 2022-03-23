After Godfather, Chiranjeevi to Appear in Another Telugu Remake. Details Inside

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for Godfather, which is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. According to reports, the actor has also given his nod to appear in another Malayalam remake.

Chiranjeevi may appear in a Telugu remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama film Bro Daddy. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Released in January this year, Bro Daddy has been directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film starred popular actor Mohanlal alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lalu Alex, Meena, Kaniha, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Jagadish among others.

The storyline of the movie revolves around two Christian families in Kerala.

Lucifer was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie featured actor Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar Baiju Santhosh among others.

Lucifer’s Telugu remake Godfather is being directed by Mohan Raja and will be produced jointly under the banner of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The movie will feature Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead roles.

Godfather will also feature Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a cameo role for which he was offered Rs 20 crore by the production team. The actor, however, denied taking any salary for his role and said he would work only if he wasn’t paid anything. Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi share a close friendship that goes back several years.

Chiranjeevi has appeared in more than 150 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. The veteran actor’s film career spans over four decades. He has also been honoured with numerous awards, including three Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards, nine Filmfare Awards South, a Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.

