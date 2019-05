After Good News, Diljit Dosanjh will Start Working on Film with Yami Gautam

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh stepped into Bollywood with Udta Punjab. He was also lauded and appreciated for his roles in Philauri, Welcome to New York and Soorma.Next, he will be seen in Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon, and with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in Good News. Now it’s been reported that the actor is all set to star opposite Yami Gautam in an upcoming comedy produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film will be the directorial debut of Aziz Mirza’s son Haroon.This will be the first time Diljit will be paired with Yami Gautam. The film will begin shooting later this year.Recently, he made headlines for releasing a single Kylie + Kareena, as his tribute to the two popular celebrities. He had earlier said that Kylie + Kareena is more than a song as he has expressed his feelings and emotions in it.Meanwhile, Yami is basking in the success of her last film Uri: The Surgical Strike opposite Vicky Kaushal. Currently, she is busy shooting for Bala, in which she stars with her Vicky Donor co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Her film Kaabil with Hrithik Roshan is also set to release in China in the first week of June.Follow @News18Movies for more