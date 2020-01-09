After good Newwz, Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Shoot for A Song in Dubai

Akshay Kumar is known for entertaining his fans with his power packed actions and perfect comic-timing. The Padman actor is one of the most hard-working personalities in the Bollywood industry. Mr. Khiladi of Bollywood is gearing up to feature in his upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb with his co-star, Kiara Advani.

The duo is reportedly shooting for a song in Dubai. Actor-turned-producer Tusshar Kapoor retweeted a post shared by fans.

According to a report in Pink Villa, the song is titled Burj Khalifa.

Last year, Akshay Kumar had shared the first look from his film. In the picture, he was all dressed up in a saree and was standing in front of an idol.

He captioned the photograph, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about. But then, life begins at the end of our comfort zone... isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb”

The actor also took to the micro-blogging site twitter to share a still.

“Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020”. He tweeted.

In the picture, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor is looking pretty scary and is applying kohl to his eyes.

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥Fox Star Studios PresentsA Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment HouseDirected by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film will open on Eid this year.

