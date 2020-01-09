After good Newwz, Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Shoot for A Song in Dubai
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be soon together in Laxmi Bomb. The film is a remake of Tamil film Muni 2.
Akshay Kumar is known for entertaining his fans with his power packed actions and perfect comic-timing. The Padman actor is one of the most hard-working personalities in the Bollywood industry. Mr. Khiladi of Bollywood is gearing up to feature in his upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb with his co-star, Kiara Advani.
The duo is reportedly shooting for a song in Dubai. Actor-turned-producer Tusshar Kapoor retweeted a post shared by fans.
According to a report in Pink Villa, the song is titled Burj Khalifa.
LAXMMI BOMB all set to bombard this Eid 💣💥🔥@advani_kiara @akshaykumar #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/OdwxH7WbJx— . (@__kiarasbae) January 6, 2020
Last year, Akshay Kumar had shared the first look from his film. In the picture, he was all dressed up in a saree and was standing in front of an idol.
He captioned the photograph, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about. But then, life begins at the end of our comfort zone... isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb”
View this post on Instagram
Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone... isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb
The actor also took to the micro-blogging site twitter to share a still.
“Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020”. He tweeted.
In the picture, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor is looking pretty scary and is applying kohl to his eyes.
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥Fox Star Studios PresentsA Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment HouseDirected by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019
Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film will open on Eid this year.
-
