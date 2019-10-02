Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

After Govinda, Matt Damon Says He Had Turned Down James Cameron's Avatar

Matt Damon has revealed that he has lost a chance to make huge profits by turning down a role in James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster 'Avatar'.

IANS

Updated:October 2, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Govinda, Matt Damon Says He Had Turned Down James Cameron's Avatar
Actor Matt Damon. (Image: AP)

Hollywood superstar Matt Damon has revealed that he has lost a chance to make huge profits by turning down a role in James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster, Avatar.

"Cameron offered me Avatar and when he offered it to me, he goes, 'Now, listen. I don't need anybody. I don't need a name for this, a named actor. If you don't take this, I'm going to find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn't really need you. But if you take the part, I'll give you 10 per cent of...'," Damon said, in an interview to GQ.

When the interviewer asked if he was implying whether Cameron had "offered you 10 per cent of the Avatar profits", Damon replied: "I told John Krasinski this story when we were writing Promised Land, and he goes, ‘what?!' And he stands up and he starts pacing in the kitchen. He goes, ‘OK. OK. OK. OK. OK'! He goes, ‘if you had done that movie, nothing in your life would be different; nothing in your life would be different at all -- except that, right now, we would be having this conversation in space'."

"So, yeah. I've left more money on the table than any actor actually. That sucked and that's still brutal. But my kids are all eating. I'm doing OK," said Damon, according to a report in independent.co.uk.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram