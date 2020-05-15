After Gulabo Sitabo, 7 Films Spanning 5 Indian Languages are Going Straight to Amazon Prime Video

Following the announcement of the upcoming premiere of Shoojit Sircar's Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Amazon Prime Video today announced an additional six highly-anticipated Indian films that will be premiering directly on the streaming service.

Spanning five Indian languages, the direct-to-service line-up features additional releases such as Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan in lead, legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika in addition to Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada). The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya as the 'human computer' in the biographical film, was slated for a May 8 theatrical release. Also featuring Sanya Malhotra and directed by Anu Menon, the film's digital release date is yet to be announced.

While Ponmagal Vandhal will be available on the platform from May 29, Penguin will premiere on June 19 and Law on June 26. Gulabo Sitabo's premiere date has already been announced as June 12.

With this bouquet of films, the streaming service seeks to bring the cinematic experience to the doorstep of their consumers.

"Indian audiences have been eagerly awaiting the release of these 7 highly anticipated films and we are delighted that Amazon Prime Video will now be premiering these movies for our customers - who can enjoy watching these from the safety & comfort of their homes and on a screen of their choice. Prime Video with its deep penetration in India, with viewership across over 4000 Towns and Cities, and its world-wide reach in more than 200 countries and territories, will give a large global release footprint to these films," said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India.

Follow @News18Movies for more