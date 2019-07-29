After Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan Wonders If He’ll Get to Work with Shoojit Sicrar Again

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up shooting for Gulabo Sitabo. He wonders if he shall work again with the film's director Shoojit Sircar, whom he has called a "visionary of cinema".

The cine-icon shared on his blog several photographs of himself and the crew from the film’s wrap-up. He wrote, "Another chapter endeth... and they that have worked and lived together for these almost 45 plus days, bid farewell in the rejoice of the association. It's been a tradition now with this generation to applaud the last day of work."

"It never was this before but it feels more like a relief from the artiste, his tantrums his idiosyncrasies, his temperament, his fluctuating moods, pet paroxysms, demands and generally unwanted behaviour. All of which they have found in me, and now rejoice my departure," Bachchan added.

The 76-year-old thespian also shared his feelings about working with Sicar, with whom he has had "many years of association with in ads, films on social groundings, films that never released, films that won recognition and rewards on National levels".

"A sincere thinking Director, taking charge of all the detailing on set, the background movements, the camera, the passings, the actors and their acting by giving acting demos, all a rare quality and a rare maker and visionary of cinema," he said.

"I wonder if we shall work again," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan with Gulabo Sitabo’s crew on the shoot’s last day. (All images: Tumblr/Amitabh Bachchan)

Bachchan also took to Twitter on Monday to share that he’s now all set to move on to his next venture Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a quiz-based reality show. He also shared a few looks from Gulabo Sitabo and the sets of KBC.

"One film over Gulabo Sitabo. Now onto the next venture KBC," he wrote.

Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, is set for release on April 24, 2020. The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame.

Gulabo Sitabo—a legendary pair of puppet sisters—have been part of Uttar Pradesh's folklore. The film, apparently, is a take-off on these two characters and is believed to be a comedy.

