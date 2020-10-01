After Gurmeet-Debina, Their Friends Vikaas and Priyanka Kalantri Diagnosed with Covid-19

TV actor Vikaas Kalantri has informed his followers that he and his wife Priyanka have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on Instagram on September 30, saying that the two of them are home quarantined with mild symptoms and are taking utmost care. He also requested to anyone who has come in contact with the couple to take necessary precautions.

Vikaas, who made his acting debut with Pyaar Zindagi Hai, also insisted that people take care of themselves and be aware of the symptoms. The actor seems to have taken his isolation in stride, as he has been sharing some sweet memories with his family while recovering at home.

Recently, their friends and another TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently quarantining at home. The two couples are good friends and are often seen hanging out together.

Vikaas and Priyanka tied the knot in 2012 welcomed a baby boy in July 2019. Priyanka, who was seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had shared the good news on social media. Priyanka was seen playing Ayush Agarwal's sister in the show. She is also a wedding planner and blogger. She was also seen in television shows like Rang Badalti Odhni and Palkon Ki Chaon Mein.