After Haryana, The Kashmir Files Made Tax-free in Karnataka, Goa and MP

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was released in theatres on March 11 and has earned more than Rs 27 crores in the last 3 days at the box office. According to media reports, besides Haryana, other states including Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat have also made the film tax-free. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial is set in 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday (March 13) declared The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state following the governments of Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday night, the CM with his party and cabinet colleagues went to watch the film in Bangalore.

According to ANI, Basavaraj Bommai, expressing his condolences to Kashmiri Pandits, said, “I hope that all Kashmiri Pandits will be able to get their land, property back and they will be able to settle there. The film has been made tax-free in the state.”

The Kashmir Files movie brings the truth about what happened in Kashmir during the 80s & 90s. I hope all Kashmiri Pandits will get back their land, property & settled down there. Declared movie tax-free in the state: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Former Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant also made the film tax-free in the state.

'The Kashmir Files' movie will be declared tax-free in Goa, says former CM & BJP leader Pramod Sawant after watching the film based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 in J&K

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress party MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma said, “Government should make The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state. I will write a letter to the Chief Minister on the same.”

Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma said, "Government should make the film The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state. I will write a letter to Chief Minister on the same."

The Kashmir Files is turning out to be a historic blockbuster. Headlined by Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, the film collected Rs 3.55 crores on the first day of release, Rs 8.50 crores on the second day, and Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday.

