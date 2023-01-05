After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar Quits Gorkha? Here's What We Know

Akshay Kumar announced his next movie ‘Gorkha’ in October 2021, a biopic based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). However, if a recent report is to be believed, the actor has now decided to leave Aanand L Rai’s project. Yes, you read it right. Reportedly, Akshay was approached by some veterans who were attached to Ian Cardozo during the war. They questioned certain events in his film following which Akshay has to not be a part of the project if there is a shadow of doubt.

“Some veterans from the unit that Major General Cardozo was attached with during the war reached out, putting major question marks on his version of the events. Akshay has utmost respect for the armed forces and does not want to associate with a story that may have a shadow of doubt,” a source cited by Hindustan Times claimed. However, there is no official confirmation about Akshay Kumar’s exit from the film so far.

Interestingly, this comes months after the Raksha Badhan actor also announced that he will not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. Earlier in an interview, Kumar revealed that he decided not to be a part of the franchise anymore because he wasn’t happy with the script.

“Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn’t been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can’t do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out,” he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

