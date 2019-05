After Hina Khan, Will Erica Fernandes too Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot kick-started in September 2018 and has managed to stay atop the TRP charts since. The show's popularity, just like the earlier edition, is driven by the cast, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, and their dedicated portrayals of the conflicted characters--Prerna and Anurag Basu.But lately, all has not been a smooth sailing for the daily soap, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Kasautii Zindagii Kay had to suffer from the untimely and shocking exit of actress Hina Khan, who chose to step out of television and venture into Bollywood. Hina is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, presenting her debut film Lines.Read: Hina Khan Has Worked Hard in Her Career and Deserves the Cannes Limelight While fans are still finding it difficult to digest the fact that Hina is indeed out of the show, there is another bad news in the making, if reports of a leading entertainment portal are to be believed.A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that popular TV actress Erica Fernandes will soon be exiting the show. About this, the portal quoted a source close to development on this front saying, "The writers are currently working on how to justify her exit. At the moment, they have yet to figure if Erica will be replaced."It was only recently reported that Karan Singh Grover, of Dill Mill Gayye fame, will be joining the cast to play Mr Bajaj, a role originally essayed by Ronit Roy. While people still awiat news on that front, Erica's exit, if that is indeed the case, may leave the show lurking in the dark.Follow @News18Movies for more