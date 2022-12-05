After Hindi and Kannada Cinema, Jacqueline Fernandez To Now Make Her Telugu Debut

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is busy with her upcoming project Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. The period comedy-drama features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hedge, Ajay Devgan, Jonny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Tiku Talsania. It is expected to release on December 23. Rohit Shetty is known for doing something different in his movies and this time with mass-appealing talents, it seems another hit of the year is cooking.

Apart from Cirkus, Jacqueline’s stellar performance in the action-adventure project Vikrant Rona is impeccable. The Sri Lankan beauty essayed as Racquel D’ Coasta. The film was a blockbuster in the Kannada box office cinema and the Yaar Na Mile actress was appreciated widely by the audience for her role. Till now, She has worked in Hindi and Kannada but now she is stepping into Telugu movies with Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

She will work on an action drama project Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan. Not only Fernandez but other B-Town beauties like Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nargis Fakhari will share screen space with Pawan Kalyan. Actor Arjun Ramphal will also feature in the project as Aurangzeb and Jacqueline as his sister.

Besides her movies, Jacqueline Fernandez is in the news because of her alleged involvement in the 200 crore money laundering case with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It is alleged that Sukesh and Jacqueline were dating for quite a long time but none of them ever acknowledged it.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar recently produced a handwritten letter defending Jacqueline Fernandez. It may be inferred from his letter, which was made public by his attorney, that “it’s very, very terrible that Jacqueline has been accused in the PMLA (money laundering) case… We were dating, so what does it matter if I gave her and her family gifts if we were dating?"

Read all the Latest Movies News here