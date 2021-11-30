After His Film Maanaadu's Success, Actor Simbu Writes Emotional Note To Fans

Actor Silambarasan, commonly known as Simbu, has thanked his fans for the success of his film Maanaadu. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, S J Suryah apart from Simbu. Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked on the music of the film. Released on November 25th, the film is receiving a lot of appreciation from the fans. And now the team is expressing their gratitude to the fans.

In a statement released from his official Twitter account, Simbu wrote a heartfelt note. He wrote that Maanaadu was made with a lot of effort and faith in God. He said that he wanted to make those people happy who love him and now it has paid off.

Maanaadu is running successfully all around the world. The actor also thanked some people without whom the film would not have been possible. He thanked the producer Suresh Kamatchi, director Venkat Prabhu, all the technicians, the Maanaadu team, his parents, distributors, theatre owners, friends from the film industry, press & media and his beloved fans.

He added that he cannot express his emotions in a simple word — thanks. But he also cannot choose a better word than this. He said that at the film’s audio launch, he was moved to tears. However, fans did not let it touch the ground and showed so much love. He thanked and wished his fans for making his film a success. The note is enough for anyone to understand how much the success of this film meant to Simbu. This will make the actor’s fans extremely happy.

As far as the film is concerned, it is a political thriller.

