Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

After Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon To Reunite With Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Panday

Kriti Sanon has been roped in to the play the leading lady in Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bachchan Panday. The actress expressed her excitement in pairing up with Akshay and the movie's producer Sajd Nadidwala again.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon To Reunite With Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Panday
Kriti Sanon has been roped in to the play the leading lady in Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bachchan Panday. The actress expressed her excitement in pairing up with Akshay and the movie's producer Sajd Nadidwala again.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bachchan Pandey has got its female lead. His co-star from Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon, has been confirmed for the role.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actress confirmed the news and expressed her excitement over coming on board for the project produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also the producer of Housefull 4. "I had a blast working with them in Housefull 4 and super excited that we will be collaborating again. It's my third film with Sajid sir and again, a very entertaining one."

Producer director Sajid Nadiadwala, who launched the actress in the 2014 movie Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff, said he was confident about the pairing and the actress' growth. "Akshay and Kriti's pairing delighted the audience in Housefull 4. I have seen her grow as an actor since Heropanti and I feel, she can pull off this role alongside Akshay," he said.

The report added that the movie's writer and team are in the process of giving finishing touches to the script before the movie starts with the preparation. The entire movie will be shot in India, while the interior scenes will be taken in a studio. Director Farhad Samji will be soon going on a recce to finalize real locations for the movie.

Earlier, the movie was slated for a Christmas 2020 release, along with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha. However, Akshay recently dropped a poster of Bell Bottom, which will hit the theatres on January 22, 2021. Given just a four week gap, reports have said that it is highly unlikely that Khiladi Kumar will be releasing two of his projects back to back.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram