After Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon To Reunite With Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Panday

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bachchan Pandey has got its female lead. His co-star from Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon, has been confirmed for the role.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actress confirmed the news and expressed her excitement over coming on board for the project produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also the producer of Housefull 4. "I had a blast working with them in Housefull 4 and super excited that we will be collaborating again. It's my third film with Sajid sir and again, a very entertaining one."

Producer director Sajid Nadiadwala, who launched the actress in the 2014 movie Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff, said he was confident about the pairing and the actress' growth. "Akshay and Kriti's pairing delighted the audience in Housefull 4. I have seen her grow as an actor since Heropanti and I feel, she can pull off this role alongside Akshay," he said.

The report added that the movie's writer and team are in the process of giving finishing touches to the script before the movie starts with the preparation. The entire movie will be shot in India, while the interior scenes will be taken in a studio. Director Farhad Samji will be soon going on a recce to finalize real locations for the movie.

Earlier, the movie was slated for a Christmas 2020 release, along with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha. However, Akshay recently dropped a poster of Bell Bottom, which will hit the theatres on January 22, 2021. Given just a four week gap, reports have said that it is highly unlikely that Khiladi Kumar will be releasing two of his projects back to back.

