After Husband Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij Hints at Her Entry in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Actress Mahi Vij, who rose to fame for her roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu, recently indulged in some chit-chat with the media. She was accompanied by her cutest little daughter, Tara Bhanushali, on the occasion of Mother’s Day. On being questioned by the media about entering the Bigg Boss house next season, the actress replied, “Never say never." However, she was quick to add, “but as of now, no. I don’t want to leave her (Tara), she’s too small. "

While her husband participated and lasted for as long as 55 days in the Bigg Boss 15 house, his experience was far from being a good one. The host of the show, Bigg Boss fanatics, and even some of his fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the actor’s performance on the show. Mahi Vij took the platform to finally react to the backlash her husband has received and blamed it on the makers. “I feel the audience is too innocent and believes only what is shown." I was watching the show 24X7, so I’m pretty proud of him. At least he came out of the house with his self-respect and dignity intact. I feel they (the makers) want to show each person only to the extent they wish. From the first episode itself, they decide who’s their winner and who’s their runner-up; they make their (the contestants’) journeys. We don’t make our journey inside (the house), they make our journey.", Mahi concluded. She confirmed that she was, in fact, referring to the show’s maker, after being probed by the media.

While Mahi has played important roles in several popular TV shows, namely Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu, she has been making guest appearances on reality shows recently. While her fans await her comeback as the main character on a TV show or as a contestant on a reality TV show, we hope for the best!

