After IB71, Vidyut Jammwal to Headline and Produce Another Actioner; Details Inside

A few months after marking his debut in the production venture with the film IB71, much loved action hero Vidyut Jammwal has reportedly finalised his second production project which he will also headline. Earlier, after completing a decade in the Indian film industry, Vidyut revealed on January 13, 2022, that he had kick-started the shoot of his maiden production with IB71, under his banner Action Hero Films. This is in association with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series.

Now, a Peepingmoon.com report reveals that Vidyut will be next producing an action thriller, which will be helmed by Aditya Datt.

The action star earlier collaborated with Aditya Datt in the third instalment of the Commando franchise and he will be once again working with the filmmaker in his next. As per the report, the upcoming project of the duo will be mostly shot overseas, including the various locations in London and Poland. In addition, the Commando 3 director has recently finished recce for the film, which is expected to go on floors in June, soon after Vidyut wraps up Sankalp Reddy’s IB71.

While concluding, the source added that the official announcement of the project is likely to happen soon, and said, “The actor-producer is believed to be teaming up with a big studio to co-produce it along with his Action Hero Films banner.”

In Vidyut’s ongoing project IB71, fans will witness him enthralling in the character of an Indian intelligence officer deployed in the run-up to the 1971 Indo-Pak war. While the report didn’t add much about the project that the duo is collaborating on, it was learned that the storyline is as original and driven as the action in the film. On the work front, Vidyut is looking forward to the release of his much anticipated Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, and then the actor will be seen in IB71.

