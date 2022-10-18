After Indhuja Ravichandran's 'Worst Film' Remark, RK Suresh Hits Back

RK Suresh and Indhuja Ravichandran shared the screen space in the 2018 film Billa Pandi in which the male protagonist played the role of an Ajith fan. Indhuja was the leading lady in what was only the fourth film in her career. However, in a YouTube interview, she picked Billa Pandi as her “worst film.” Recently, RK Suresh attended an event where he was questioned about his former co-star Indhuja’s remark.

RK Suresh expressed his disappointment and criticised the actress for forgetting the stepping stones of her career. The actor explained how Indhuja was when she was roped in for Billa Pandi. In addition, RK Suresh said that the ladder, which got us where we are, should never be forgotten. “Cinema is a big circle. It will come down around like a rattanum. It should always be remembered,” the actor said, reported News 18.

At the same time, RK Suresh feels proud to have played a fan of Ajith in Billa Pandi. He also heaped praises on the sincerity of his favourite actor.

Indhuja was recently seen in Dhanush’s recent release Naane Varuvean, where she delivered a brilliant performance. On the other hand, actor and producer RK Suresh-starrer Visithiran won the best feature film awards at Indo French International Film festival. RK Suresh also bagged the ‘best actor award’ for the same.

Actor and Producer #RKSuresh starrer #Visithiran has won the best actor and best feature film awards at Indo French International Film festival. Congratulations to @studio9_suresh sir and the entire team. pic.twitter.com/oBYzdVbktr — Kollywood Times (@kollywoodtimes) October 17, 2022

Sharing the images of the certificate, in a tweet, RK Suresh wrote, “Happy to share the prestigious royal society of television and motion picture, 2022. Award for Best Actor and narrative feature (Visithiran).

Happy to share the prestigious ROYAL SOCIETY OF TELEVISION & MOTION PICTURE 2022 🙏🙏🙏

AWARD for BEST ACTOR & NARRATIVE FEATURE (VISITHIRAN). @onlynikil @behindwoods @KollywoodCinima @igtamil pic.twitter.com/tF0WLEQEuh — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) October 17, 2022

Remakes are always tricky because they are riding on a lot of expectations, especially when the original is critically acclaimed. RK Suresh’s Vichithiran is an official remake of Joju George’s Malayalam film, Joseph.

