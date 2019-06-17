After India's Victory Over Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2019, Taimur Ali Khan Celebrates in the Most Adorable Manner

India has managed to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup with their Sunday win at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament. With their latest win, the Indian squad has now won all seven of their matches against Pakistan.

Post India's stellar performance and victory, a number of celebrities have shared posts on their social media congratulating the men in blue for their terrific performance at Old Trafford, Manchester. Not to be outdone, it seems, a celebrity in his own right, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur seems to have found another way of celebrating team India's victory. In a picture that has gone viral on social media, Taimur can be seen wearing an Indian jersey and posed for a picture while gesturing his hands in the form of a salute to the Indian Cricket Team.

On the other hand, Saif, who was present at the stadium to watch the match, was also seen posing with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Karisma and Kareena too were seen holidaying in the UK and showed support for the Indian team through an Insta story shared by Karisma Kapoor. Sunday's match saw India win against Pakistan in Manchester with Rohit Sharma scoring 140, while Virat Kohli put 77 runs on the scoreboard and KL Rahul scored 57. The Men in Blue are still unbeaten at the tournament having won three of their four games, with the fourth against New Zealand being abandoned due to rain.

