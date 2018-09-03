After Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar to Launch Miss World Manushi Chhillar? Find Out

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, what is the one thing that is common among these actors' Bollywood debut? Well, the answer is, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. And now, rumour has it that the filmmaker is all set to launch the gorgeous, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.The Indian model, who was bound by Miss World protocol to not engage in any alternate career for a year after being crowned, shall soon pass on the winning title to another, after which she is free to opt for any other career option she wishes to.Meanwhile, according to a report SpotboyE, Manushi is rumoured to have got a call from Karan, who seems interested in launching the Indian beauty in Bollywood.As per the report, after providing a big budget Bollywood break to Jahnvi Kapoor in Dhadak and Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2 (slated for release in 2019), Karan is all set to launch Manushi in his untitled film, all set to go on floors next year.It is also being reported that while the director for the upcoming project is yet to be finalised, the 21-year-old Miss World has already been given a green signal for their Dharma Productions next after she passed a look test and underwent a photoshoot for the same.Earlier, in an interview to IANS, on being asked about her plans to enter Bollywood, Manushi had said, "I still have six months to go as Miss World. I haven’t completed my college and I am also learning something everyday. This industry was something I have never seen and I don’t know anything about it. I was not even a person who watched a lot of movies. So for me, it has been a learning experience.”“I do enjoy being in front of the camera and that is something new I have discovered. With all these changes that are happening in my life, I try to take things as they come. When such a situation (Bollywood offers) will come when I have to make a choice, I will know a definite answer,” added the 21-year-old.On the professional front, while several films are being produced under the Dharma Productions banner, Karan Johar will be seen directing his next titled Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal among others which is slated for release in 2020.