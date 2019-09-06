After Jason Momoa and Tom Hiddleston, Robert Downey Jr’s Instagram Account Hacked

Robert Downey Jr.’s Instagram page was hacked earlier on Friday, with ads giving away PlayStation and Amazon gift cards and Tesla Model Xs. The Marvel star’s account has a whopping 43.2 million followers.

Not only that, but the hackers also change his bio information, which featured a form to be filled out for free gifts and prizes. Robert Downey Jr., better known as Iron Man, took to the micro-blogging site to request his fans to ‘steer-clear’ of his Instagram account. Taking to twitter he wrote, “I'm sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it's sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000.”

I'm sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it's sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000. — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 6, 2019

One post on Twitter suggested that the hackers got into his account and changed the recovery email. This made the situation more difficult to be resolved.

So apparently the hackers changed @RobertDowneyJr recovery email on @instagram so if there is anyone that works there can help him? — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 6, 2019

Thankfully, the account has been fixed now and all the unnecessary posts have been removed.

Recently, Jason Momoa and Tom Hiddleston also faced similar situations where their respective Instagram accounts were hacked by miscreants. Jeremy Renner or MCU’s hawkeye was also in the phase technological struggle. He had to shut down his fan app on Thursday, after trolls realised that messages could be sent from it that appeared to be from Renner himself. In a goodbye post Renner explained the reason behind his fan app’s shutdown.

He wrote, “Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs this app, to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days,” he wrote. Stars are the app’s version of currency. “What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone.”

Seems like the Avengers are facing some really bad days in handling technology!

