After Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F To Star In Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3?

Alaya F has been winning the hearts of audiences everywhere even before her Bollywood debut. The young actress received massive praise for her first film Jawaani Jaaneman that hit theaters on Friday.

Now it seems that the young actress's sharp performance has landed her in her next role. A report by Filmfare claims that Alaya will be one of the lead protagonists for Student Of The Year 3. It also stated that the film is expected to begin shooting in Bangkok this summer.

Karan Johar had originally directed the first SOTY film. It starred Varun Dhawan, Ali Bhatt, and Siddharth Malhotra as the central trio. The second film while produced by Johar was directed by Punit Malhotra. The film starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria as the protagonists. While announcing the film as well as Malhotra as the new director, Johar teased that plans for the third SOTY film were also ready.

Am so excited and proud to handed the franchise to you!!! #soty2 coming your way soon!!! Shall we reveal our plans for #SOTY3 just now!!? Or actually let’s keep em guessing😉😉😉❤️🔥🙏 https://t.co/UXHjK52V4m — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 9, 2019

Alaya, in her interviews, has often stated that she has studied Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to avoid making similar mistakes herself. Both actresses have starred in the last SOTY film. Knowing Karan Johar, fans will get to hear about Alaya's next film soon if she indeed is joining the SOTY franchise.

