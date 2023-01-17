After Jaya Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty, Yami Gautam Gets Upset With Paps; Video Goes Viral

How do you know where Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar or any of the other celebrity is going? Thanks to the paparazzi! While they never fail to share the latest pictures of our favourite celebrities, they often get into arguments with actors because of various reasons. On Tuesday, Yami Gautam seemed upset with paps as she was snapped outside a salon in Mumbai.

In a video that emerged online, Yami Gautam was seen asking paps about who was shouting before the actress decided to pose for the shutterbugs. “Shout kaun kar raha tha pehle yeh batao (First tell me who was shouting)," Yami repeatedly asked, to which one of the paparazzi responded saying, “Mam koi bahar ka tha (Mam, it was an outsider)." Watch the video here:

Earlier today, another video of Jaya Bachchan also surfaced online in which she was seen getting angry at paps. “Please don’t take my pictures. You don’t understand english?” she asked as she visited the airport with her actor-husband Amitabh Bachchan. Later in the video, Jaya went on to say, “Aise logo ko naukri se nikal dena chahiye (You must fire such people from their jobs)."

Besides this, Rhea Chakraborty also lost her cool on paparazzi earlier today. She visited a salon in the city when she got out of her car and found out that paparazzi were waiting for her. The actress decided to avoid getting clicked and started to walk fast. However, Rhea stumbled and almost fell while climbing the stairs. Though she immediately maintained her balance, she then told paps, “Dekho peecha karoge toh aesa hoga (If you follow then this will happen)." Shutterbugs also apologised to her instantly.

Earlier, Kajol and Taapsee Pannu were also seen getting upset with paps for different reasons.

