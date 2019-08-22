After Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland's Father Joins Marvel Fans Asking Sony to Save Spider-Man

Twitter has turned into a battlefield in the last 24 hours for Spider-Man fans, courtesy profit-sharing dispute between Sony and Marvel's parent company Disney.

Spider-Man is reportedly out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement, causing a stir on social media that even led to #SaveSpiderMan trended on Twitter.

Fans have been expressing their displeasure and sadness over the news since yesterday. And, Spider-Man star Tom Holland's father is right behind them. Although Tom, who made his debut as the wall-crawler in MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, has yet to comment on all the hullabaloo, his father, Dominic Holland, has weighed in on the news.

Dominic tweeted the hashtag, #SaveSpiderMan along with a link to his blog. In his blog, titled Stormy Waters, Dominic talked about the chaos that continued to unravel on Twitter.

He said even though he didn't know much about the deal, he hoped, "The show will continue. Too much at stake and too many dollars riding on it – and besides, everyone wants the same thing; namely, Spider-Man on large screens keeping people safe and entertained."

He also stated, "we are truly in trouble considering that it is superheroes that need saving."

He further revealed that he was invited to a number of radio shows to talk about his take on the fallout but he would rather prefer to talk about his own books or stand-up comedy.

For the uninitiated, Sony, which owns the rights to Spider-Man, recently made a deal with MCU President Kevin Feige to include the character in the MCU. The deal stated that MCU would get 5% of the profits and would be the creative heads for the films. With the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the deal only had two films left. Sony and Marvel sat down to form a new deal where the latter allegedly wanted "a 50/50 co-financing arrangement between the studios." But Sony reportedly rejected the offer.

While Disney has yet to comment on the reported fallout, actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Marvel superhero Hawkeye, posted about the news on Twitter and Instagram late Tuesday, requesting Sony to bring Spider-Man back to his Marvel Comics family.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.