After Joining Shiv Sena, Urmila Matondkar Says Kangana Ranaut has been Given 'Undue Importance'

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

Immediately after joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, Matondkar took a swipe at actress Kangana Ranaut, saying "unnecessary importance" has been given to the latter. The war of words between the BJP and the ruling Sena had become sharper after Ranaut compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

Matondkar (46), who quit the Congress in September 2019, nearly five months after she was defeated by BJP's Gopal

Shetty from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, joined the Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshri' in suburban Bandra.

In her first remarks after joining the Sena, Matondkar said "unnecessary importance" has been given to actor Kangana Ranaut. "Earlier interviews given by me were part of a larger interview, but most of the questions were asked about Kangana. I think she has been given undue importance, and (I) do not think of giving any further importance to her," she told reporters.

Ranaut and Matondkar have been engaged in a war of words. Matondkar had earlier said that "the entire country is

facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state".

Meanwhile, when asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed meeting with film personalities in Mumbai, Matondkar said she didn't see any possibility of "Bollywood and Mumbai getting separated".

"It's (Mumbai and Film City) a very close association which was formed on the efforts of hundreds of thousands of

people". She said Bollywood must stand up for its own cause.

"It is wrong if films of an actor are being targeted and appeal is made to ban them," she said.

The "Rangeela" actor said people working in Bollywood are vulnerable as stakes involved are high.

"Due to this, Bollywood people try to be soft with the powers that be," she said when asked about the reluctance of

the film industry to take stand on politics.

Matondkar further said, "I will not pretend to have all the information on issues like farmers' protest near Delhi, but I think they should be heard properly. Farmers want an audience and Centre should respond to it".