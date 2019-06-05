After Kaabil, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is the Next Indian Film to Release in China
The sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth in triple role and Akshay Kumar as the principal antagonist.
Akshay Kumar on 2.0’s poster. (Image: Instagram/2.0)
Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 will be released in China on July 12. Akshay on Tuesday took to social media to announce the film's China release.
He wrote, "Get ready for the ultimate face-off, 2.0 releasing in China this July 12, 2019!"
Get ready for the ultimate face-off, 2.0 releasing in China this July 12, 2019! #2Point0InChina pic.twitter.com/Ozw2F4y7Mb— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 4, 2019
Music maestro AR Rahman, who is the music director for 2.0, too shared the news. "2 point 0 in China on 56,000 screens. Premiere on June 28. Grand release on July 12," he tweeted.
#2Point0InChina ..on 56000 screens ... premiere on June 28th .. grand release on July 12th @shankarshanmugh @akshaykumar @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/WSzj0tQo6e— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 4, 2019
2.0, a sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran, is directed by Shankar. The movie features Rajinikanth in triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, Robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti.
Akshay played the role of antagonist Pakshi Rajan in the film, which released in November 2018, collecting over Rs 500 crore at the box office.
Notably, 2.0 is the latest Indian film to release in China after the stupendous success of several other films there, such as 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hichki and AndhaDhun. Most recently, actors Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan were in China to promote and attend the screening of their 2017 film Kaabil.
