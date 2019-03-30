English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aspires to Direct a Film Soon
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who's known for her grace and flawless beauty aspires to venture into film direction.
(Image: Gauri Khan Designs)
Gone are the days when women in the film industry were restricted to flowery songs, it's 2019 and they have ventured into the commercial aspects of filmmaking too. From being big shot producers to directors, the women in the industry are taking on the lead.
Recently, Kangana Ranaut got tongues wagging, when she took over the direction of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who's known for her grace and flawless beauty aspires to venture into film direction.
Speaking to Filmfare, Aishwarya stated that she is looking forward to directing a film someday. she said, "I do want to direct a movie someday. There’s been chatter. But I have never set time and energy to work on it. Now, I should be seriously thinking about it. My colleagues have always teased me and said, ‘Why don’t you turn a producer or director and make a film of your own?’ So, maybe, a few years down the line, I should be able to live up to it."
The added the former Miss World also told that there are a lot of talks happening about production too. "I have been getting feedback from many people, so, it’s encouraging. However, I haven’t seriously dwelled on this thought," said Aishwarya.
"I have worked in the industry for years now. I’ve always been an extremely committed actor and these are roles, which demand the highest amount of commitment. I believe I have the acumen to do it myself today. I have always been a team player and made sure my colleagues, director, producer and everyone else is on the same page. So, I guess it’s meant to be," added the actress.
On the films front, she was last seen in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao and is yet to announce her next project. However, rumours are rife that in her film she would come together with her husband Abhishek Bachchan.
