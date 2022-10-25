After Kannada, Kantara's Hindi Version Dominates Box Office With Brilliant Figures.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been a revelation at the Indian box office. Positive word of mouth has brought the audience to theatres. So far, Kantara has crossed Rs.100 crore worldwide and is still going strong at the box office.

The latest figures from the Telugu box office show the movie has crossed 25 crore gross. Kantara has collected 13.8 crore, and film critics predict the movie will mint more money over the Diwali weekend. Kantara has crossed the $ 1 million mark in the US as well.

Top showsha video