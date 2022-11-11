After Kantara, Actress Sapthami Gowda To Be A Part Of This Kannada Film Next?

Sapthami Gowda is currently basking in the stupendous success of her blockbuster film Kantara, which continues to observe a dream run in cinema halls across the country. The actress, along with Rishab Shetty, was recently spotted promoting the Kannada action thriller at India Gate in New Delhi. While Kantara’s craze refuses to dwindle among the masses, media reports about Sapthami’s upcoming projects have already started doing the rounds on the internet.

According to the latest buzz, Sapthami Gowda will next be seen sharing the screen space with Abishek Ambareesh in his upcoming film. While the film’s details, including its title, supporting cast, plot and release date, remain unknown, no official announcement about the actress being a part of its cast has been rolled out either.

It has also been reported that Sapthami will next be seen in Dhananjaya and Ramya’s much-anticipated film Uttarakaanda. The action drama is directed by Rohit Padaki of the Dayavittu Gamanisi fame. It is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios. With music composed by Charan Raj, Uttarakaanda’s cinematography and editing is handled by Aravind S Kashyap and Deepu S Kumar, respectively.

Notably, Sapthami Gowda has not officially spoken about her next film as of yet. In a previous interview after the success of Kantara, the 26-year-old actress had revealed her plans of waiting for the right project by taking it slow. She told The New Indian Express, “A lot of people, especially in my close circle, have advised me to go slow, and be choosy about my next project. They feel I can survive better in this industry by being a performer rather than just a heroine.”

“The right projects can prolong the shelf life of an actor. I waited for one-and-a-half years for Kantara, which was worth every moment. I feel waiting for some more time to choose my next would be the right move,” shared Sapthami.

