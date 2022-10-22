After Kantara, Karnataka Govt Announces Monthly Allowance for Daiva Narthakas

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is not only making great strides at the box office across the country but it’s also making a positive social impact. The Kannada film has pushed the Karnataka government to launch a monthly allowance of Rs 2000 for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above the age of 60 years. Bengaluru MP PC Mohan announced it on Twitter. He tweeted, “Adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention. The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age. Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma.”

Adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention. The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age. Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma.@shetty_rishab pic.twitter.com/ll4aO1uwQp — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) October 20, 2022

Produced by Vijay Kiragandurby under the banner of Hombale Films, Kantara is basking in immense love from the audience, film critics, celebrities and government officials from all quarters. Besides Rishab Shetty, the cast of this action thriller also includes Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Prakash Thuminad, to name a few, in key roles. The plot of this blockbuster film, which plays out in three different timelines, focuses on the theme of man versus nature.

Kantara recently surpassed Rs 150 crore at the box office in India. The small-budget film has emerged as a raging success even in the Hindi belt. After its release on October 14, the Hindi dub of the critically-acclaimed film has grossed over Rs 15 crore so far.

Kantara has also created euphoria among the audience in the Telugu-speaking states. Within six days of its release, the Rishab Shetty directorial has crossed the Rs 20-crore mark in the Telugu belt. In fact, it is expected to surpass the lifetime Telugu collection of the superhit film KGF: Chapter 2 soon.

