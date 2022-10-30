After Kantara's Massive Success, Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday morning, offering prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in the city. The paparazzi spotted the filmmaker dressed up in a casual pair of jeans with a white shirt for the visit. The actor visited the temple with his team and on his way out, he was surrounded by a few fans who wanted to take pictures with him.

The actor not only posed for the paparazzi but was also seen posing with fans. His visit comes after his latest release Kantara made waves at the box office. The film has not only impressed audiences in the South, especially in Karnataka, but Hindi-speaking audiences are also enjoying the film.

As of Friday, October 28, the Hindi version of Kantara collected a total box office collection of Rs 31.70 crore. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* stands tall, despite multiple films releasing in #Diwali week… Week 2 is HIGHER than Week 1… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr, Sun 2.65 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2.35 cr, Wed 2.60 cr, Thu 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 31.70 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Kantara received praise from many, including celebrities such as Rajinikanth. The superstar took to Twitter earlier this week and shared a glorious review of the film. “‘The unknown is more than the known’ no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema”.

On Friday, the legendary actor met the Kantara star at his residence in Chennai. He shared a series of pictures with the veteran actor and he tweeted: “If you praise us once it is equal to you praising us for 100 times. Thank you. Rajinikanth sir, we will be forever grateful to you for watching our film and praising our film Kanatara.”

