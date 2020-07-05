MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Kanye West Declares US Presidency Bid, Fans Have Thoughts on Kim Kardashian as First Lady

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

To the surprise of many, rapper and businessman Kanye West has declared he's running for USA President's post in 2020.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
Share this:

Kanye West announced that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Donald Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION".

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the Nov 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

After Kanye's tweet about standing up for US presidential run went viral, many fans shared their thoughts on Kim Kardashian being the First Lady. Check out some fan reactions below.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:
Next Story
Loading