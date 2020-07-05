After Kanye West Declares US Presidency Bid, Fans Have Thoughts on Kim Kardashian as First Lady

Kanye West announced that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Donald Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION".

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the Nov 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

After Kanye's tweet about standing up for US presidential run went viral, many fans shared their thoughts on Kim Kardashian being the First Lady. Check out some fan reactions below.

kanye west is running for president....which could make kim kardashian the first lady...i want OUT of this country no joke pic.twitter.com/53BwHpW9PM — el (@lCECLDPOOL) July 5, 2020

if you guys let KIM KARDASHIAN become the first lady im leaving america #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/6MT64JCR9z — ✵ katie ✵ (@sayamenswift) July 5, 2020

If Kim Kardashian becomes the first lady #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/mQcMO9c2tm — Eddy (@SatiricalEddy) July 5, 2020

2020 just said "You think I'M crazy? Think about Kanye West running for President during me, and Kim Kardashian as his First Lady while you hold my beer." — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 5, 2020

Welcome Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - USA pic.twitter.com/1uZwNlz58F — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 5, 2020

I’ll never forgive y’all if y’all make Kim Kardashian First Lady. pic.twitter.com/ikh6joRR50 — Thick-Fil-A‍♀️ (@nxkkrxnn) July 5, 2020

Kanye is running for presidency, which means Kim Kardashian could be the next First Lady LMFAOOO



AMERICA YOUʼRE FUCKED UP pic.twitter.com/Rz5EHLkB98 — sam (@samanthaswft) July 5, 2020

(With inputs from Reuters)

Follow @News18Movies for more