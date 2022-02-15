After Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, now Mithun Chakraborty Showers Praise on Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s most recent release Pushpa: The Rise has been a phenomenal success despite the Covid-19 restrictions and concerns. The film has collected a humongous Rs 354 crores (319 crores in India+35 crores overseas). The film has turned out to be a major milestone in Allu Arjun’s career. His acting has also earned him appreciation from the likes of Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor. Latest to join the list is veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Mithun said that Allu Arjun is one of his personal favourites as an actor. Mithun said that the reason for Pushpa’s success is the superstardom of Allu Arjun and the fantastic timing by the makers for the film’s release. Mithun said that the audience can relate to this single screen film. Mithun also claimed that Pushpa reminded him of his own larger than life films during the 80s and 90s.

Mithun will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Bestsellers from February 18. Mithun will be playing the role of ACP Lokesh Pramanik investigating a case. Besides Mithun, the show also features Shruti Hassan and Arjan Bajwa in prominent roles. Bestsellers will be Mithun’s first OTT project. Talking about his role, Mithun said that the character of this police officer will not be similar to the cop roles he has done in the past. Mithun said that his character of an ACP will be quite jolly and unpredictable.

Talking about the changes in the industry, Mithun said that they have technically evolved a lot but the emotions and storyline remain the same.

Meanwhile, Pushpa became the fifth south Indian film to collect Rs 100 crore in the Hindi belt. The film gave a tough fight to Ranveer Singh’s cricket drama 83.

