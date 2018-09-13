GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
After Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor to Host Her Own Radio Show

Kareena Kapoor is back from her Maldives vacation and is all set to explore new mediums.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar/ poonam Damania Instagram account)
Kareena Kapoor is back from her Maldives vacation and is all set to explore new mediums. Following the footsteps of director-producer Karan Johar, the actress is all set to make her radio debut.

On the lines of her friend's show, the Veere Di Wedding actress will interact with her fans via her radio show. Mumbai Mirror reported, "Just like 'Calling Karan', this one too, on Ishq 104.8 FM, will give listeners a chance to interact with Kareena, who is expected to start recording for the show in the coming days."

Excited about exploring the new medium, Kareena was quoted in the report as saying, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Of late, Dostana director made headlines for his show Calling Karan as stars like Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana called him up to seek some advice. While Sonam asked him how to adjust in the first year of marriage, Ayushmann wanted to know how to brush off women who wanted an extra-marital affair with him.

And Karan had on point solution for them. He told newlywed Kapoor to be patient while he suggested Khurrana some quirky comebacks like ‘Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you’, ‘Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife’.

On the work front, Karan Johar is uniting with Kareena Kapoor for his period drama Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.
