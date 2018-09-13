English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor to Host Her Own Radio Show
Kareena Kapoor is back from her Maldives vacation and is all set to explore new mediums.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar/ poonam Damania Instagram account)
Loading...
Kareena Kapoor is back from her Maldives vacation and is all set to explore new mediums. Following the footsteps of director-producer Karan Johar, the actress is all set to make her radio debut.
On the lines of her friend's show, the Veere Di Wedding actress will interact with her fans via her radio show. Mumbai Mirror reported, "Just like 'Calling Karan', this one too, on Ishq 104.8 FM, will give listeners a chance to interact with Kareena, who is expected to start recording for the show in the coming days."
Excited about exploring the new medium, Kareena was quoted in the report as saying, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Of late, Dostana director made headlines for his show Calling Karan as stars like Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana called him up to seek some advice. While Sonam asked him how to adjust in the first year of marriage, Ayushmann wanted to know how to brush off women who wanted an extra-marital affair with him.
And Karan had on point solution for them. He told newlywed Kapoor to be patient while he suggested Khurrana some quirky comebacks like ‘Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you’, ‘Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife’.
On the work front, Karan Johar is uniting with Kareena Kapoor for his period drama Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.
On the lines of her friend's show, the Veere Di Wedding actress will interact with her fans via her radio show. Mumbai Mirror reported, "Just like 'Calling Karan', this one too, on Ishq 104.8 FM, will give listeners a chance to interact with Kareena, who is expected to start recording for the show in the coming days."
Excited about exploring the new medium, Kareena was quoted in the report as saying, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Of late, Dostana director made headlines for his show Calling Karan as stars like Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana called him up to seek some advice. While Sonam asked him how to adjust in the first year of marriage, Ayushmann wanted to know how to brush off women who wanted an extra-marital affair with him.
And Karan had on point solution for them. He told newlywed Kapoor to be patient while he suggested Khurrana some quirky comebacks like ‘Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you’, ‘Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife’.
On the work front, Karan Johar is uniting with Kareena Kapoor for his period drama Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- Rashmika Mandanna's Beau Rakshit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On Their Breakup Rumours
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...