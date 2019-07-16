Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Fill in for Kareena Kapoor as Dance India Dance Judge

Kareena Kapoor is shooting for Angrezi Medium and won't be available for the shooting of the show. Malaika Arora will be replacing her as judge for the episode.

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:July 16, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
After Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Fill in for Kareena Kapoor as Dance India Dance Judge
Image courtesy: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora/ Instagram
Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is juggling between London and India to complete her work commitments. While she is shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan in the US, she also has Dance India Dance in India.

Last week, when she was unavailable to judge the reality show, her sister Karisma Kapoor filled in for her. Apparently, this week too, she won't be able to fly back for the shoot. This time, it's her friend Malaika Arora, who will reportedly take her place for the upcoming episode.

Malaika has been a frequent face as a judge on reality shows like India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye among others.

Whereas, the dance reality show is Kareena Kapoor's maiden stint as a judge on TV. The 38-year-old actress was recently back in Mumbai to shoot for the show. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a red outfit for reality show Dance India Dance's shoot.

Recently, Malaika made headlines when she admitted being in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. On actor's 34th birthday, Malaika shared a romantic post seemingly making their relationship Instagram official. Alongside posting the picture, Malaika wrote: "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always." (sic)

Malaika and Arjun were first linked in 2017 and they continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

