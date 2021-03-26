After Kartik Aaryan Tests Covid-19 Positive, Hina Khan Reveals Her Test Result

Bollywood and television actress Hina Khan in a live session on Instagram, informed her fans and followers that she has tested negative for Covid-19.

Hina said, “This is just to give you guys a quick update about the Covid test which I got done after I attended the Lakme Fashion Week. I know you all were really concerned and I was flooded with a lot of messages about my health, how am I feeling, do I have Covid, about my report - whether it is negative or positive."

She further said, “I again got tested after we all got to know about Kartik Aaryan. I attended Manish’s show, so we were all in close proximity over there, so I was really concerned. I isolated myself immediately and after that, I got tested and my report is negative. Just to let you guys know, I am absolutely fine. I am still going to isolate myself for a couple of days more because sometimes, this virus takes time. But I feel good, I am absolutely fine."

Hina attended designer Manish Malhotra’s show at the Lakme Fashion Week over the weekend, where Kartik Aaryan was the showstopper.

Meanwhile, Kartik on Monday said he has tested positive for Coronavirus and asked his fans to pray for him.

He took to Twitter and shared a picture of a first aid medical sign, writing, “I am positive. Pray for me.”