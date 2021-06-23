Has Akshay Kumar Agreed to Replace Kartik Aaryan in Karan Johar's Dostana 2?

Sometimes, things happen so unexpectedly in the film industry. A few weeks ago, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was reportedly ousted from Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2. According to the rumour mill, this decision was taken because of Kartik’s attitude problems. However, the production house chose to maintain a “dignified silence” over the entire affair. Reports suggest that Karan Johar’s production house has incurred a loss of more than Rs 20 crore as the actor had already started shooting for the film, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and television actor Laksh Lalwani.

Earlier there were reports that Karan had approached actor Akshay Kumar to replace the blue-eyed boy of the industry. An update on this front states that Akshay has agreed to do the project, and he has also given time for shooting. However, fans will have to wait for some time for the movie to be released. According to a report by entertainment portal Spotboye, the actor has agreed to start the shooting next year as he has other “commitments to fulfil” presently.

However, there has been no official announcement from the makers yet on whether the star has been signed for the film or not.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 2008 comedy-drama Dostana which was a blockbuster. Laksh will be making his big-screen debut with the love triangle. He will play the role of Janhvi’s brother in the film. The story will revolve around how the two actors will fall in love with the same person. It is also being touted that Dostana’s caste, including John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, will make a special appearance in its sequel. However, there is no news if the original female lead Priyanka Chopra too will be making an appearance.

Meanwhile, Akshay is working on multiple films back-to-back. He has recently started shooting for Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan that features Bhumi Pednekar. Besides, he also has Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi in the pipeline.

