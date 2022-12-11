After Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, Alaya F Begins Shooting for Srikanth Bolla Biopic 'Sri'

After delivering an outstanding performance in her recently released movie Freddy, Alaya F is “back on set". She is now gearing up for the shoot of her next film SRI, a Srikanth Bolla biopic. Expressing her excitement to begin a new journey, she took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself with the team members from the “first day" of shooting. In the first picture, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress looked elegant in a yellow kurti with blue jeans. She was seen holding the clapperboard which read “Scene No. 90A, shot no. 2 and take no. 1."

In the second picture, she was seen posing with the team members. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Back on set! My first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, SRI! So excited to begin this journey!"

As soon as Alaya dropped the pictures, fans and her industry friends got delighted and showered love in the comment section. Producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani wrote, “Was an exciting and sweet first day! Helps when the producer is so entertaining! Love you." One of the users wrote, “All the best for a new project," while another wrote, “You deserve the best."

Srikanth Bolla is an industrialist and founder of Bollant Industries, who grew up in a small unremarkable village in Andhra Pradesh. Despite several challenges, he gracefully conquered them all and did not let his visual impairment limit his ability to see beyond.

SRI is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film’s shooting began in July this year, and now Alaya has joined the cast alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya will next be seen in films like U-Turn and Almost Pyar alongside DJ Mohabbat and Karan Mehta, helmed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Good Bad Films and Zee Studios. Recently, the film premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival.

