After Katrina-Vicky, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Jet Off to Celebrate New Year 2023; See Pics

Bollywood is getting ready to welcome the new year with a bash. Most of the star couples have kickstarted their celebrations at their favourite vacation destinations. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, joined the list of celebs flying out of Mumbai for their New Year holidays. The couple were spotted outside the Mumbai airport. In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Virat Kohli is seen dressed in a white sweatshirt, black pants. He paired hs outfit with a white cap, and cool white shoes. Meanwhile, Anushka was dressed in a black high-neck top and denims. She completed her airport look with a woolen cap, and a white jacket. Going by their outfits, fans speculate that the duo went to a cold locale.

In the viral clip, Kohli can be seen keeping his hand on Anushka’s shoulder as they pose for the paparazzi before entering the airport. The duo has never failed to impress their fans who wait for them at the airport.

Anushka Sharma recently wrapped the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

The actor took to Instagram to post several pictures from her last day on the sets of the film. On the final day of the shoot, Jhulan Goswami also visited the team on set. Anushka posted several pictures from the celebration and captioned them, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you Jhulan Goswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix."

The pictures show the actor and former captain cutting a cake together with director Prosit Roy. The entire team of Chakda ‘Xpress can be seen celebrating. Jhulan Goswami also held the clapperboard for the last shot of the film.

Chakda ‘Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy. The film follows Jhulan Goswami as she rises through the ranks despite the obstacles posed by misogynistic politics in her quest to play cricket for India. The shoot started in June this year. Anushka had earlier worked with director Prosit Roy on her much acclaimed supernatural horror film, Pari in 2018. The actor’s brother Karnesh Ssharma produced Chakda ‘Xpress under the banner Clean Slate Filmz. It is slated to release on Netflix next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here