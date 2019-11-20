Take the pledge to vote

After Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, Rapper Tyga to Perform in Mumbai for the First Time

After Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, American rapper Tyga will be performing in Mumbai. The rapper had made his India debut in 2018 when he performed in Delhi for a luxury pop-up.

IANS

November 20, 2019
Image: Getty Images

American rapper Tyga will be performing in Mumbai for the first time at the 13th season of Sunburn. The rapper is set to enthrall fans on November 29 at the MMRDA, BKC.

"I had a great experience in New Delhi last year. But I always wanted to tour Mumbai. I've heard the hip hop music industry is one to watch out for. I'm really excited to attend the arena concert curated by Sunburn and meet all my fans out there," Tyga said. He had performed in New Delhi in April 2018 for a luxury pop-up, marking his India debut.

The 30-year-old rapper is expected to perform tracks like AYO, Rack City, Taste, Still Got It, Make It Nasty, Temperature for his first-ever Mumbai tour.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said, "After seeing the phenomenal response we garnered from the Wiz Khalifa Sunburn Arena tour we realized the demand for the hip hop genre in India is quite awesome but remains largely unexploited."

Tyga's music is not the only thing that keeps the rapper in headlines. He is the Instagram star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend. The two had a very serious on-again-off-again relationship which ended in 2017.

After Kylie Jenner recently broke up with Travis Scott, there have been rumours of her getting back together with Tyga after she was spotted in the same studio as him. However, the entrepreneur had refuted the rumours saying her being there was a mere coincidence.

