After Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor to Next Direct Sharaabi

Post Kedarnath, director Abhishek Kapoor will next make a comedy film on an alcoholic. Titled Sharaabi, it will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures.A comic drama about a dysfunctional alcoholic, the film’s casting is underway and the pre-production is in full swing, read a statement.Abhishek said, "Bhushanji and I have been talking of a collaboration for quite some time now. We wanted it to be special. Sharaabi will be the right concoction of comedy, drama and music to build this association."Bhushan said, "Over the years, Abhishek Kapoor has come to be synonymous with strong content and well-crafted films all of which have spelled success at the box office. We look forward to backing his vision and presenting audiences with a wholesome entertainer."A formal announcement about the cast will be made soon, said Pragya.Meanwhile, Abhishek’s last directorial Kedarnath, which launched the Bollywood career of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, earned over Rs 68 crore at the box office.Mired in controversies ever since it began filming, the movie—which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role—was a love story of a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods. It released to mixed reviews on December 7, 2018.(With News18 inputs)