After Kerala Floods, IFFK 2018 Gets Nod, To be Held on 'Limited Scale'

The uncertainty around whether the movie jamboree will be held or not loomed large due to paucity of funds as the state is presently going through a rebuilding process after being hit by the worst ever floods in August.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2018, 1:25 PM IST
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. (Image: Reuters)
After keeping many film buffs on the edge, state film body Kerala State Chalachitra Academy which organises the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), on Tuesday said the 23rd edition of the gala will be held on a "limited scale".

The IFFK will this year be held from December 7-13.

The Academy, in a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram, said that on Thursday, the organising committee of the upcoming event would be formed, and that the IFFK would be held on a very limited scale as directed by the state government.

It was decided in August that all events which require funding from the state government will be cancelled, and this event also came under the hammer. But the state government has now cleared it.
