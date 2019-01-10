After Kevin Hart Backs Out, The Oscars to have No Host this Year
After Kevin Hart controversy, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has planned to have no host for this year's Oscars.
It was in 1989 that the Oscars went without a host. This year, instead of having one person to host the entire night, for the first time in 30 years, producers will decide on A-list celebrities to present and introduce segments, reports Variety.
Two days after announcing that the US comedian and actor had landed what he called a 'dream gig', Hart said that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences told him to choose between apologising for the tweets or losing the job. Hart said the tweets were from nearly a decade ago and that he has matured since then.
Apologising to the LGBTQ community on Twitter, he wrote, "I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past." (sic)
Before apologising, he posted a video on Instagram talking about the call he received from the Academy. "I just got a call from the Academy and that call basically said, ‘Kevin, apologize for your tweets of old or we are going to have to move on and find another host'. I'm talking about the tweets from 2009 and 2010," the 39-year-old comedian said.
Elaborating his reason for passing on the apology, he said, "I chose to pass on the apology. The reason why I passed is because I have addressed this several times. This is not the first time this has come up. I have addressed it. I have spoken on it. I have said where the rights and wrongs were."
"I have said who I am now versus who I was then. I have done it. I am not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I have moved on and I am in a completely different place in my life," he added.
