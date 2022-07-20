After KGF's Success, Srinidhi Shetty Doubles Her Remuneration For Vikram's Cobra

Srinidhi Shetty, who was last seen in the much-awaited pan-India film KGKF: Chapter 2, has been grabbing the limelight for her remuneration for Cobra. The actress will next be seen in Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra, which will be his 61st film. If reports are to go by, Srinidhi Shetty has doubled her remuneration.

Srinidhi Shetty is playing the female lead in Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra. The film will hit the big screen in August. She is being paid twice the remuneration. Srinidhi Shetty was paid Rs 3 crore for KGF: Chapter 2 and for Cobra, she is being paid Rs 7 crore.

Srinidhi Shetty has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. The actress rose to fame after the huge success of Yash’s KGF. Srinidhi Shetty played the role of Reena in KGF: Chapter 2 and was cast opposite Yash.

