After Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Shivin Narang Bags Bigg Boss 13: Report

Popular television actor Shivin Narang is on a roll. The actor is currently in Bulgaria, shooting for Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Post the wrap up of the show, Narag will head to Bigg Boss 13, which will air later this year, reports Spotboye.com. Coincidentally the two shows air on the same channel and happen to be two of the most popular shows on India television.

The website also reported that Narang was previously approached the makers of Bigg Boss for his appearance on the show, but he had show reluctance until now.

Shivin Narang has featured in popular TV shows like Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Veera and Internet Wala Love. In his personal life, he is rumoured to be dating Sonali Kukreja. The two recently shared a light moment on Instagram, which hinted that their relationship might be romantic indeed. On August 7, Shivin had celebrated his 29th birthday with the Khatron Ke Khiladi team.

On Narang’s birthday, his rumoured ladylove, Sonali Kukreja, had penned down a ‘I miss you-cum-birthday’ note for her ‘coffee in americano’. Sharing a hugging picture with Narang, Kukreja had written, “Here’s wishing my coffee in americano a very happy birthday. Wishing you nothing but the best in life, through happiness and tears... (kiska) #always #forever Missing you little extra today but don’t come soon champ. @shivin7.”

Adaa Khann, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka will be featuring alongside Narang in KKK 10.

