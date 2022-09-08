Shocking! After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar Quits Kapil Sharma Show; Know Why

The Kapil Sharma Show is making a comeback with yet another season. However, Chandan Prabhakar, who has played several funny characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, has confirmed that he won’t make his return to the new season.

In a new interview with Pinkvilla, when Chandan was asked if he’d reprising his characters in the new season, he said, “I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.”

This comes as a shock as Chandan has always been very close to Kapil. The two have worked together for several years. Apart from Chandan, Bharti Singh will also not be a part of the new season “regularly”. She told Pinkvilla, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too.”

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek had confirmed his exit from the new season. Krushna reportedly decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show over pay dispute, but it was speculated that all was not well between Kapil Sharma and Krushna.

However, Krushna recently put an end to all the speculations. “Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaa rahe hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa ho gaya waisa ho gaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about Kapil and me. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again).”

