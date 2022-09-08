CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Movies » Shocking! After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar Quits Kapil Sharma Show; Know Why
1-MIN READ

Shocking! After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar Quits Kapil Sharma Show; Know Why

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 08:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

This comes as a shock as Chandan Prabhakar shares a close bond with Kapil Sharma.

The Kapil Sharma Show is making a comeback with yet another season. However, Chandan Prabhakar, who has played several funny characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, has confirmed that he won’t make his return to the new season.

In a new interview with Pinkvilla, when Chandan was asked if he’d reprising his characters in the new season, he said, “I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.”

This comes as a shock as Chandan has always been very close to Kapil. The two have worked together for several years. Apart from Chandan, Bharti Singh will also not be a part of the new season “regularly”. She told Pinkvilla, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek had confirmed his exit from the new season. Krushna reportedly decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show over pay dispute, but it was speculated that all was not well between Kapil Sharma and Krushna.

However, Krushna recently put an end to all the speculations. “Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaa rahe hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa ho gaya waisa ho gaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about Kapil and me. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again).”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 08, 2022, 08:03 IST
last updated:September 08, 2022, 08:05 IST