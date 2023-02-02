After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar Quits The Kapil Sharma Show Due to THIS Shocking Reason?

The Kapil Sharma Show sees yet another exit as its regular cast member Sidharth Sagar has reportedly decided to quit the show. Sidharth Sagar has entertained the viewers with his different characters on The Kapil Sharma Show like Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh’s mimic) and Sagar Pagletu.

As per a report in ETimes, the reason behind Sidharth’s decision to quit is said to be monetary issues with the producers of the show. Sidharth reportedly wanted a hike in his fees, but the makers were not willing to raise his remuneration, and therefore, he decided to leave the show.

Sidharth has apparently gone back to Delhi and the chances of him returning to the show are “very dim," according to the report. When ETimes reached out to Sidharth Sagar, he said that the talks were still going on and he couldn’t comment anything on it.

Previously, Krushna Abhishek opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna reportedly decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show over pay dispute, but it was speculated that all was not well between Kapil Sharma and Krushna.

In a recent interview, Krushna Abhishek heaped praise on Kapil Sharma and revealed that he would work with the actor-comedian soon. Krushna also said that people would tell him to not join Kapil’s show claiming that the latter had an ‘attitude’.

Speaking with Indian Express, Krushna said, “I love Kapil, I love the show. He is such a great talent, he is like a friend and brother, who has taken such good care of me over the years. There were people who would tell me he has changed, attitude aagaya hai (he has an attitude), don’t join his show. But let me tell you, the man is such a hard-working artist. The way he creates comedy does stand up, and takes the team along, it’s not an easy job. For us, after doing this for years, it really becomes difficult to create new content. You tend to ask yourself ‘ab naya kya (what can be new)?’ However, that man, and that show is doing something different each time and making people laugh. It’s a great show."

