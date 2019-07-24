After Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot, Dua Lipa is Diljit Dosanjh's Latest Celebrity Crush

Diljit is infamous for crushing over celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Gal Gadot and Kareena Kapoor. And now, he has another celebrity crush on his list. After gushing over the reality star and the actresses, the Punjabi singer-actor is now crushing over singer Dua Lipa.

Diljit, who was in New Delhi to promote his upcoming film Arjun Patiala, has often spoken about his fondness for Kylie and Gadot. He has even commented on their photographs and taken social media in a tizzy.

When asked if he is still a huge fan of Gadot? Diljit told IANS, "She's good. I am a fan. But now I am a fan of Dua Lipa."

He was also asked if he dreams of collaborating with Lipa, who is known for songs such as New rules and IDGAF. "Just because I comment does not mean I want to collaborate. I don't wish to collaborate (with them). I just a huge fan," he laughed.

In an earlier interview given to PTI, Diljit had opened about his love for Kylie and said, "I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, maybe soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it."

Celebrating his fandom, the singer also released a song titled Kylie + Kareena.

Talking about his film, Arjun Patiala is a comedy directed by Rohit Jugraj, and the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. Set in Patiala, the quirky film showcases the story of a police officer (Diljit) who is known for his quirky, original and unusual ways to solve crime and how his life changes when he meets a news reporter (Kriti).

The film is slated to release on July 26.

