After Lamborghini Urus, Ranveer Singh Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh bought Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 recently launched in India at Rs 2.43 crore. The actor already has another Mercedes and a red Lamborghini Urus.

He celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday. His wife, actress Deepika Padukone wished him by tagging him as her most favourite person with a fun video post created out of a meme song. In the clip she on Instagram, Deepika and Ranveer are seen dancing to the “Twadda kutta tommy" viral meme song by content creator Yashraj Mukhate. “But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh," Deepika wrote as caption, with a red heart emoji.

Also, his new film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was announced on Tuesday. The Karan Johar directorial also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will next be seen in 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was supposed to release in the summer of 2020 but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also has Cirkus with Rohit Shetty in his kitty.

